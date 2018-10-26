× Fishers community hosts candlelight vigil following death of HSE teachers

FISHERS, IN–Community members in Fishers gathered at Hoosier Road Elementary school Thursday night in the wake of the deaths of two Hamilton Southeastern teachers.

The bodies of Frank and Kristal Sergi were found Wednesday after police received a shots fired call. So far the facts about what happened inside the home have been slow to come out. Investigators however have confirmed that they are not seeking any additional suspects.

A family friend of the Sergi’s tells FOX59/CBS4 that just prior to hearing gunshots they received a text message from Frank Sergi asking them to look after the couple’s kids.

At the vigil, tributes of flowers, handwritten messages and ballooned lined the sidewalk of Hoosier Road Elementary. Many of those who attended the vigil expressed feelings of shock and sadness. Other mourners cried as the vigil went on.

“She was just a really thoughtful person. She touched a lot of them just being here the four years,” Lindsay Mazaurkiewizc, the parent of a Hoosier Road Elementary student said.

Parents like Shannan Bauer said the loss, and subsequent information being shared about the incident has been difficult to explain to their children.

“As a parent you can’t put reason to this. There’s nothing I can say that makes this ok,” Bauer said.

Community members said the next step for them Is to try to find a way to move forward. They say the healing of their “Fishers Family” is a burden they now all share.

“It’s a really good feeling to know that I can lean on them for support and always trust that they’re going to be with me,” Kinsey Bauer said.

Classes here at Hoosier Road Elementary and Fall Creek Intermediate, the schools where the Sergi’s taught, are cancelled again for Friday. The buildings will be open for students and staff who want to receive grief counseling.