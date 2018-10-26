× Kokomo woman accused of leaving note with racial comments on family’s door

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind.– A Kokomo woman was arrested Thursday for alleged racial intimidation.

The investigation started on Oct. 13, when a homeowner called police to report a threatening letter was found on the front door of their newly-purchased home.

Police say the letter had false information about the property and it also made derogatory racial comments toward a child in the family.

The investigation led them to a neighbor, 63-year-old Deborah Cantwell. After an interview with police, preliminary misdemeanor charges of intimidation and mischief were filed.

Police say she turned herself in on Thursday, and was released after posting an $8,000 bond.

Investigators ask anyone with additional information about the incident to call Capt. Greg Hargrove of the Criminal Investigation’s Division at (765) 456-2031.