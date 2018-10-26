× New interstate ramps to open along I-74 in southeast Indiana

DECATUR, FRANKLIN & RIPLEY COUNTIES—The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to reopen eastbound Interstate 74 ramps at Exit 149 at Batesville this Saturday and then next Wednesday, INDOT will open the newly constructed eastbound lanes of I-74 between Exit 143 and Exit 156.

Traffic flow along this 12.8-mile section of I-74 is being normalized as Phase II operations gear down for this $61 million pavement replacement project from New Point in Decatur County–through part of Franklin County—to State Road 101 in Ripley County.

The eastbound I-74 off- and on-ramps accessing State Road 229 at Batesville closed October 7 to facilitate mainline concrete paving operations at that exit. Once the concrete has cured and pavement markings are put in place, those ramps will reopen. INDOT officials anticipate that will occur late in the day Saturday.

Next Wednesday, weather permitting, the state hopes to return eastbound traffic—currently routed to a single lane on the westbound/north side of I-74—to two lanes on the eastbound/south side of I-74. Westbound traffic will be normalized to two lanes after concrete barrier wall sections have been removed from the construction zone.

On Friday, November 2, a tentative schedule calls for the reopening of eastbound I-74’s rest area. At the same time, the westbound rest area will close for approximately 8 days while barrier wall is being removed from the project site.