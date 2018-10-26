× Person found shot to death on Indy’s near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person died Friday night after being found shot on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

Officers say they found a man shot inside a vehicle on the 2900 block of Stuart St. and the person died from injuries shortly after. Medics pronounced the shooting victim dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to collect evidence and investigate.

Investigators say they have no information on a possible suspect, but are conducting interviews with witnesses.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.