Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: October 26

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the prep pigskin our cameras caught on Football Friday Night, two plays stood out above the rest. Now, your vote will determine our Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game winner.

NOMINEE #1: TRI-WEST’S BRYCE HENDERSHOT

Tri-West completes the trick play perfectly as Luke Robertson tosses the backwards pass to Bryce Hendershot who finds Cody Syester wide open for the touchdown in the Bruins' 29-7 win over Danville.

NOMINEE #2: CENTER GROVE'S SAM HOHLT

Center Grove executes the play-action pass as Jackson Moore finds Sam Hohlt open in the end zone, and Hohlt completes the play with a finger-tip snag in the Trojans' 42-0 win over Columbus North.