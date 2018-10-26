× Tracking showers and cooler weather through the weekend

The stretch of dry weather has come to an end…Showers have moved into central Indiana this Friday morning. You will want to have the rain gear on hand throughout the day as the system travels over the state.

The scattered rainfall and cloud cover will keep temperatures in the 40s for much of the day. The soggy and cool conditions will linger through the evening hours, which will put a damper on sectional football games. Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s at kick-off.

There is going to be more dry time on Saturday with an isolated shower chance. Highs will rise near 50 degrees Saturday afternoon.

More rain moves into the area on Sunday as another system tracks over the Great Lakes. Highs will rebound into the lower 50s.

Drier weather conditions will build back into central Indiana early next week. Another system arrives on Halloween and it will bring another round of scattered showers to the area. Before the system arrives, temperatures will become mild with highs near 60 degrees. However, highs will drop back into the upper 40s by next Thursday after a cold front sweeps over the state.