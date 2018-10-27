CVS participates in Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- CVS Pharmacies are participating in National Drug Take-Back Day on Oct. 27, which aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

Across the city and nation, various locations are taking place in the event that provides an opportunity for Americans to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

Over the last two decades, opioid prescribing rates have tripled and roughly 60,000 people die each year due to drug overdose. According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, four million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs.

CVS Pharmacist Katie Kieffer joins our FOX59 Morning Team to talk more about CVS having 750 medication disposal bins in stores across the country and how they've donated roughly 900 bins to law enforcement agencies along with more information about Drug Take-Back Day and the dangers of prescription drugs.

Visit your nearest CVS or go to this link to find other drug take-back locations near you.