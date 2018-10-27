Dreary start to Saturday; quick warm-up on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The system that brought steady rainfall to central Indiana on Friday is moving away from the state this morning. Moisture is still wrapping around the low pressure system, which is bringing scattered showers to the area.

The light shower activity will linger over Indiana through the first half of the day and should exit this afternoon. The overcast skies are expected to break a bit late in the day with highs in lower to mid-50s.

The weather overnight is going to be quiet in Indianapolis. Skies will turn partly cloudy tonight with a light northwesterly wind. Lows will drop into near 40 degrees.

The wind direction is going to shift out of the southwest early Sunday morning and it will help temperatures drive near 60 degrees! It will be windy throughout the day with the potential for wind gusts up to 40 MPH.

Another wave of rainfall arrives on Sunday and will move out by the beginning of the work week. Monday looks bright and mild with temperatures in the mid-50s.