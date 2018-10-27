Groups celebrate early voting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Groups such as the NAACP, Women for Change and Common Cause Indiana all gathered Friday at the Washington Township Government Center to celebrate early voting. There are six satellite voting locations now open in Marion County. They are open until 7 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. on weekends through Nov. 4.
