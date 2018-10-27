Halloween safety for your pet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- For many, pets are just as much a part of the family as anyone else so this Halloween don't forget their safety when you dress up and get into the All Hallows Eve spirit.

Joining our FOX59 Morning Team is Owner of Camp Bow Wow Southport Tom Hulbert and his dog Maeby to talk about some "Howl-O-Ween" safety, which includes choosing a safe costume for your pet, remembering that chocolate is for two-legged trick-or-treaters not four, and more tips to keep your pet safe this Halloween.

Hulbert also discuss's Camp Bow Wow's national social media campaign, #GiveAFetch, which encourages responsible pet ownership and gives pet parents nationwide the chance to win a full year of day camp for their furry family member.