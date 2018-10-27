× Morgan, Minnesota top Indiana 38-31 on late 67-yard TD pass

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tanner Morgan passed for 302 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start, including the tiebreaking 67-yard scoring toss to Rashod Bateman with 1:34 remaining that gave Minnesota a 38-31 victory on a rainy Friday night after Indiana rallied with 22 straight fourth-quarter points.

Morgan, a redshirt freshman who replaced injured true freshman Zack Annexstad, completed 17 of 24 attempts for the Gophers (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten).

After Peyton Ramsey capped a third fourth-quarter touchdown drive for the Hoosiers (4-5, 1-5) with a 2-point conversion pass to Donavan Hale, the teams traded punts.

When Minnesota regained possession, Morgan dropped back on the first play and hit Bateman in stride on a go route up the hashmark. Indiana took over at its 25, but Ramsey fumbled it and Minnesota ran out the clock.

Ramsey went 29 for 44 for 232 yards, two scores and two interceptions. He ran eight times for 57 yards.