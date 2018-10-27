WATCH LIVE: Burial ceremony for Indiana soldier killed in Korean War

GREENWOOD, Ind. – An Indiana soldier killed during the Korean War whose remains were returned by North Korea over the summer will buried Saturday with full military honors.

Army Master Sgt. Charles H. McDaniel. McDaniel, 32, of Vernon, Indiana, accounted for on Sept. 12 after being unidentified since the war ended.

Throughout the remainder of the war, the United Nations Command regularly requested that the CPVF and Korean People’s Army (KPA) provide lists of American and allied servicemen held in their custody. No lists provided included his name as a prisoner of war, and no returning American prisoners provided any information on McDaniel.

Based on the lack of information, the U.S. Army declared him deceased as of Dec. 31, 1953.

On July 27, 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1 and were subsequently accessioned into the DPAA laboratory for identification.