× Windy and wet finish to the weekend

After a cloudy and damp start to the morning, we managed to get a few breaks in the clouds this afternoon and warm back up to the mid 50’s. That’s an improvement over Friday, with highs not cracking 50° for many of us, but we’re still running well below average. High temperatures should be closer to 61° this time of year. However, these are more like mid-November temperatures.

We’ll be near average for lows tonight as temperatures dip to the lower 40’s. However, a wind shift out of the southwest will start to warm us back up before sunrise.

Even with all the rainfall yesterday, October has still been on the dry side. We’re running 0.67″ below normal. However, a few very rainy days in September is still keeping our overall Fall rain average above normal.

A clipper system, currently pushing through parts of Minnesota and Iowa will slide across central Indiana tomorrow and add to our rain totals.

Best chances for rain come early Sunday morning, peak before lunch but off and on scattered showers will remain in the area throughout the afternoon.

On top of the rain, we’ll be dealing with some windy conditions. A Wind Advisory is in place from 11 AM to 7 PM on Sunday. Winds gusting near 35 mph are expected but gusts near 45 are possible at times.

Breezy winds starting southwest tomorrow morning will allow temperatures to quickly rise into the upper 50’s before they swiftly change of the west/northwest by late morning. Plan on temperatures dropping throughout the afternoon with the wind chill making it feel a few degrees cooler.

Monday looks sunny but still cool with high temperatures running about 5° below average. Unfortunately, it’s still looking like kids will need to add rain coats to their costumes for Halloween. We will continue to fine tune the timing of Wednesday rain as we get closer.