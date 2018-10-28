Apu from ‘The Simpsons’ being dropped over racial stereotype complaints

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The television series "The Simpsons" is said to be preparing to drop a long-running character in response to complaints of racial stereotypes, our sister-station KTLA reports.

In a recent interview, producer Adi Shankar delivered the news to IndieWire.

"I got some disheartening news back, that I’ve verified from multiple sources now: They’re going to drop the Apu character altogether,” said Shankar in an interview with IndieWire. “They aren’t going to make a big deal out of it, or anything like that, but they’ll drop him altogether just to avoid the controversy.”

Shankar told the website he believes the decision to yank Apu and avoid the controversy is a mistake, especially for a show known for its social satire.

“If you are a show about cultural commentary and you are too afraid to comment on the culture, especially when it’s a component of the culture you had a hand in creating, then you are a show about cowardice,” said Shankar.

"The Simpsons" is in the middle of its 30th season.