× Bright start to the week before rain returns on Halloween

This makes two windy weekend’s in a row! Wind gusts didn’t peak quite as high as last Saturday, but we still cranked out some impressive numbers. Indianapolis saw one of the highest peak wind gusts this afternoon, coming in at 55 mph.

Winds will continue to ease as we head into tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will remain mild tonight as they drop near average by early Monday.

The week starts much calmer than the weekend finished. We’re looking at lots of sunshine, less wind but temperatures staying cool. Our cool pattern continues with highs only reaching the upper 50’s by the afternoon.

We’re tracking a cool and rainy Halloween. Highs will peak near the average high temperatures, however, that will happen very early in the morning. Temperatures will fall as we head throughout the day and we’re looking at a late afternoon temperatures closer to the mid 50’s.

Wednesday will be a wet one. However, the timing of the rain has been shifting back and forth for the past few days. Here’s is the look at the timing of one model, that would be the most favorable for trick-or-treating. It brings showers in late Tuesday night/early Halloween morning. If this model holds, showers could end just in time for the trick-or-treaters on Wednesday evening. However, we will continue to fine tune the timing of this system over the next couple of days.

We’re tracking a rainy setup to finish off October and start November. Daily chances of rain are in the forecast Wednesday through Saturday. However, we will find plenty of dry hours in that stretch of days as well.