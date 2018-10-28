Candidates promote early voting

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Senator Joe Donnelly and State Senator Jim Merritt promoted early voting at a satellite location in Lawrence Township on Friday. They were joined by other local candidates. With six satellite locations open in Marion County, it's easy to vote on the upcoming midterm elections.
