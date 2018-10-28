Adam Vinatieri breaks Morten Andersen’s all-time NFL scoring record

Harshman Magnet Middle School wins kindness award

Posted 5:39 PM, October 28, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Harshman Magnet Middle School was named the 2018 champion of the Middle School Kindness Challenge on Friday. The nonprofit Stand for Children began the competition, which recognizes schools that improve the culture. Harshman set up seven stations that facilitated kindness and a 30-day social media challenge.