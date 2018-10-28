INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Harshman Magnet Middle School was named the 2018 champion of the Middle School Kindness Challenge on Friday. The nonprofit Stand for Children began the competition, which recognizes schools that improve the culture. Harshman set up seven stations that facilitated kindness and a 30-day social media challenge.
Harshman Magnet Middle School wins kindness award
-
Indiana teacher receives national recognition for making 600 scarves for cold students
-
Student stabs teacher during class at Georgia middle school
-
Local high schooler works to empower students with disabilities
-
Noblesville residents to vote on school safety, mental health referendum in November
-
2 girls planned to kill classmates and drink their blood, police say
-
-
Franklin Community High School choir teacher charged with child seduction
-
Central Indiana bus coordinators prepare for first day of school
-
Greenfield-Central Schools adding full-time resource officer to high school
-
Crawfordsville students place positive messages in unique places
-
Heroic teacher Jason Seaman throws first pitch at Chicago Cubs game
-
-
Pacers honor Noblesville teacher Jason Seaman as hero during opening night
-
Teacher brought to tears on flight when strangers give over $500 after hearing her passion
-
Police: Peru middle school teacher had sex with 16-year-old girl, exchanged lewd Snapchat messages