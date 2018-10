× Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff following Pittsburgh synagogue massacre

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered state flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

Holcomb is also asking residents and business to fly flags at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday.

Eight men and three women inside the Tree of Life Synagogue were killed during worship services Saturday.