IN Focus: Panelists discuss political threats, race for Senate, this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - After a frightening series of attempted bombings that appear politically motivated, leaders on both sides of the aisle called for unity, but will this week's events truly lead to more toned-down political rhetoric in our country?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Christina Hale, Tony Samuel and Tim Swarens discuss this week's top stories, including the fallout from this week's threats, and the latest news from the campaign trail with just nine days until the midterm elections.

Our discussion also features clips from our recent interview with Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN), who is in a heated race with Republican challenger Mike Braun. Recent polls show the race to be neck-and-neck heading into the final days before the November election.