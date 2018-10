Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Silly Safaris helped close out the morning show by bringing along some "creepy" animals to share with our FOX59 Morning Team.

A tarantula, a raccoon and one large snake: How do you think our crew handled sharing the couch with these special guests?

Don't miss your own chance to meet some of these animals. Silly Safaris is holding a Trunk or Treat and meet and greet at Pleasant View Orchard today from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Silly Safaris visited the FOX59 studio this morning! They will have Trunk or Treat, plus a meet and greet today (Oct. 28) from 2PM-4PM at Pleasant View Orchard! It will be indoors because of the weather! @sillysafaris @fox59 pic.twitter.com/c2R2FWoAvo — Amber Hardwick (@AHardwickWx) October 28, 2018