× The Colts beat the Raiders 42-28 as Vinatieri makes history

OAKLAND, Calif. – Andrew Luck rallied the Colts for a 42-28 win against the Raiders for the team’s first back-to-back victories since November 2016.

The Colts trailed 28-21 in the fourth quarter when Marlon Mack tied the game with a four-yard TD run.

Indianapolis then took the lead when Luck found tight end Jack Doyle for a 10-yard score. Doyle returned to action after missing five games with a hip injury.

The Colts iced the game on Mack’s second touchdown of the game after the defense recovered a Doug Martin fumble deep in Raiders’ territory.

Adam Vinatieri became the NFL’s all-time leading scorer with a 25-yard field goal late in the second quarter. The 45-year-old kicker broke Pro Football Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen’s record of 2,544 career points.

The Colts jumped out to a 10-0 lead behind a beautiful one-handed 26-yard TD catch by tight end Mo Alie-Cox and a 26-yard field goal by Vinatieri.

Derek Carr connected with Seth Roberts and Jared Cook for two long scoring strikes as the Raiders fought back to take a 14-13 lead into halftime.

Tight end Eric Ebron caught a touchdown in the third quarter, his seventh of the year. It’s the first time in NFL history a team had three tight ends catch a TD pass.

The Colts have a bye next week before returning to the field against Jacksonville at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 11th at 1:00 p.m.