Wind Advisory issued for Sunday; drier start to the week

Be prepared for more rain this Sunday and windy conditions as we enter the afternoon! A potent low pressure system will travel over the Great Lakes today with a cold front sweeping over the state this afternoon.

The boundary will bring scattered rain and may trigger a few storms in central Indiana. An isolated gusty storm will be possible with the approaching system.

As the boundary passes, westerly winds will pick up! Wind gusts up to 45 MPH will be possible this afternoon! A wind advisory has been issued for much of central Indiana from 11 AM through 7 PM.

The showers will begin to wind down Sunday night with drier conditions arriving by Monday. Skies will become mostly sunny Monday afternoon with highs in the mid-50s. Temperatures in the mid-60s return Tuesday, which will be the first day with highs above average in nearly 20 days.