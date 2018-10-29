× 45-year-old Columbus man dies following crash on I-65 ramp

TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – A 45-year-old man died Friday following a single-vehicle crash on an I-65 ramp.

Just after 5:15 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the on-ramp from US 31 to northbound I-65 in Taylorsville on the report of a crash.

Danny Lewis, of Columbus, died shortly later at the hospital after authorities found his 1989 Chevy pickup on the ramp. Lewis was reportedly located outside of his truck.

The Bartholomew County coroner said Lewis died from blunt force trauma to the chest.

The crash is being investigated by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.