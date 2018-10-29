WHITESTOWN, Ind. -- An annual festival in Whitestown has everything from music and art to food and fireworks. The Festival of Lights is a celebration of Indian culture, and everybody is invited. Sherman visited the Whitestown Municipal Complex for a preview.
Festival of Lights celebrates Boone County Indian culture
