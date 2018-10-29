× Indy wins $2.5M in funds to tackle climate change

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Indianapolis was selected Monday with six other cities to receive funds to help tackle climate change and promote a sustainable future for Hoosiers.

Launched this summer, the American Cities Climate Challenge, produced by Bloomberg Philanthropies, is a $70M program that will accelerate efforts to curb climate change.

Winners of the challenge will be provided a technical assistance and a support package valued at $2.5 million per city.

According to the report, the Circle City plans to do the following with the funds:

Accelerate energy code compliance and city workforce training.

Encourage new low-carbon mobility options, such as expanding bike-share capabilities.

Define and expand the high-frequency public transit network to increase ridership by developing a strategy for increasing services.

Create an electric vehicle and solar readiness framework.

Expand renewable energy procurement and the solar workforce to meet municipal electricity demand.

Minneapolis, St. Paul, Chicago, Cincinnati, Columbus and St. Louis were also announced as winners for this round of grants.