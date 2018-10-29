× Juvenile accidentally shoots himself in hand on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating Monday evening after a male juvenile accidentally shot himself with a gun.

Just after 5:00 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 10900 block of Cedar Pine Drive on the far east side on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they determined the juvenile shot himself in his hand while playing around with a gun. IMPD estimates the victim’s age between 12-15 at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and aggravated assault detectives have been assigned to the case.