One person hospitalized after 11-vehicle crash involving dump truck, horse trailer on WB I-70 near North Split

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One person is hospitalized after a crash on WB I-70 near the North Split involving 11 vehicles.

A dump truck and a horse trailer were involved in the crash along with nine passenger cars.

One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. There were horses in the horse trailer, but they were not injured.

The left three lanes are closed. Police expect it will take another hour and a half to clean up everything.