Man shot to death in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. – A man was shot to death in Anderson early Sunday morning.
The police department says the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2200 block of Columbus Ave. at about 3:30 a.m.
The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but police say he didn’t survive his injuries.
Officers are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Anderson police at 765-648-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.