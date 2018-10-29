× North Vernon moves trick-or-treating to Friday due to anticipated heavy rain on Halloween

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – A southeastern Indiana city is changing the day children will go trick-or-treating due to anticipated bad weather on Halloween.

The City of North Vernon made the announcement on their Facebook page Monday morning. City officials said due to the fact that there is a 100% chance of rain and heavy rainfall may cause problems, they decided to push it back to Friday. The hours remain unchanged. Children may trick-or-treat from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

