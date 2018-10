× President Trump, Vice President Pence will campaign for Mike Braun in Southport on Friday

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – President Donald Trump is returning to central Indiana on Friday.

The White House confirmed the GOP leader will be campaign for Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun at the Southport Fieldhouse, one of the largest high school gymnasiums in the country. The rally is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

Doors open at 4:00 p.m. and you can register to attend here. VP Pence is also expected to attend the rally.

Trump will return to the Hoosier State again on Monday, Nov. 5 in Fort Wayne for another rally. It will be held at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum at 6:30 p.m.

This comes just days after Trump visited Indianapolis to speak at the National FFA Convention at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

During these appearances, Trump will likely continue to express his support for Braun, who is in a tight race against Democrat Joe Donnelly for his U.S. Senate seat.