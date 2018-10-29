× Shooter still on the loose after gunfire erupts at Halloween party in Bloomington; one killed, two others injured

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A Halloween party turned deadly in Bloomington, and now a shooter is on the loose.

Police are still searching for the gunman who killed an Indianapolis man and shot two others at Eagle Pointe Golf Resort in Bloomington over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at a building people frequently rent for parties.

An Indiana University fraternity called the Alpha Chapter Nupes was hosting an event called “A Nightmare in B-Town” when a fight escalated into gun violence.

Kemontie Johnson, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to our partners at the IndyStar, Johnson was a football star at Lawrence North High School. He graduated in 2016 and became an entrepreneur and started his own clothing line last year. His family and friends say he was very goal-oriented.

Two other people were shot at the party. One of the victims was flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. The other victim was treated and later released

“We do believe that the shooter came to Monroe County to attend the party and is not a local resident. We do not feel that anyone located near the area where the event took place would be in any form of additional danger,” authorities wrote on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

The shooter fled from the scene before police arrived.

The sheriff’s department says the case has been very difficult to investigate because very few of the witnesses stayed to give statements and those that did could not provide many details.

If you have any information, contact police at 812-349-2780.