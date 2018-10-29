Space heaters: What you need to know to stay safe

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Cold weather is approaching and portable space heaters have become a popular way to stay warm.

However, if you plan to use portable electric space heaters this winter, it’s important to follow proper recommendations to stay safe.

According to Wayne Township Fire Department Capt. Mike Pruitt, nearly half of all space heater fires involve electric space heaters.

“Never use extension cords,” said Pruitt. “The other rule of thumb is to make sure these space heaters are kept three feet away from anything combustible — newspapers, curtains. If you have children and dogs running around the house, be very aware of where you’re placing these.”

SPACE HEATER SAFETY 101:

-Purchase a heater with the seal of an independent testing laboratory

-Keep the heater at least three feet away from anything that can burn, including people and pets

-Choose a heater with a thermostat and overheat protection

-Place the heater on a solid, flat surface

-Make sure your heater has an auto shut-off to turn the heater off if it tips over

-Keep space heaters out of the way of foot traffic and never block an exit

-Keep children away from the space heater

-Plug the heater directly into the wall outlet

-Never use an extension cord

-Space heaters should be turned off and unplugged when you leave the room or go to bed

Check out Pruitt’s space heater safety demonstration below: