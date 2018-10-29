× Sunny start to the week; rain still expected to impact Halloween!

Skies have cleared and the winds of Sunday have laid down. Expect a bright, calmer but chilly start this morning but a great afternoon ahead. Sunshine should dominant all day with lighter winds from the southwest. Afternoon highs should reach near 60-degrees in many locations, just slightly under the seasonal average.

On Tuesday, sunshine will start the day, as clouds slowly increase by the afternoon, along with the winds! It will be a breezy Tuesday but also very warm, with highs reaching the middle 60’s. Wind gusts could reach 30 mph in spots and no wind advisory anticipated.

A cold front arrives midweek (Halloween), while rain moves in and temperatures begin to slide downward through the day. For now, rain will remain in the forecast for most during trick-or-treat hours but that could certainly change, several models are keeping in quite wet. Look for more updates, as we get this dialed in. More rain will come in to end the workweek!