Warmest in nearly three weeks before windy, wet and colder turn for Halloween; Fall foliage reaching peak

SUNNY START TOT HE WEEK

Sunshine for the open to the work week but our weather will go downhill starting Wednesday. Good Monday evening.

Winds are ready to change direction again and fed by southwest winds, Tuesday will be the warmest in nearly three weeks as temperatures rise quickly. High temperatures surge to the mid/upper 60s as clouds increase Tuesday. Winds could gust again over 35 mph by late afternoon.

Enjoy the fall colors that are nearing peak this week. Rain and wind in forecast to take a toll starting Wednesday.

COLD FRONT COMING

A wind shifting cold front will arrive for Halloween and with it falling temperatures. Our weather really takes a turn starting Wednesday as the cold front settles into the date by midday. Rainfall comes along with falling temperatures for Halloween but we are encouraged that the rain may ease up for trick-or-treaters late day.