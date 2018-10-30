× Authorities remind Marion County residents it’s illegal to burn leaves

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Planning on whipping out the burn barrel this fall? Think again if you live in Marion County.

The Wayne Township Fire Department tweeted a reminder to residents that they could face up to a $2,500 fine for burning leaves.

Instead of burning them, DPW conducts a leaf pickup season each year. This year’s season runs from Nov. 12 to Dec. 7. Residents may leave out up to 40 bags of leaves for pickup each week. They will pick them up on your normal trash day.

You can call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622 to report a complaint.