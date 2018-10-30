× Blackford High School issued lockdown Tuesday after gun found at school

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. – Authorities say a gun was found at Blackford High School Tuesday, which prompted a lockdown.

At around 2:10 p.m., it was reported to school officials that a student was in possession of a gun at school. The school was immediately put into lockdown while authorities were notified.

Around five minutes later, officials say a juvenile was placed into custody after the gun was found.

As an additional precaution every student, every backpack and every classroom was searched to ensure student safety. This led to the prolonged after school dismissal.

The school says coincidentally, at the same time, another student suffered an injury in industrial technology and had to be transported to the hospital. It reportedly caused speculation among students that the injury was related to the gun incident.

Blackford County Schools will resume at normal time Wednesday morning. Students will have access to counselors if needed.