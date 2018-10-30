Cinnamon roll ‘zombie guts’ are truly gore-met

Posted 11:42 AM, October 30, 2018, by , Updated at 12:14PM, October 30, 2018

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen!

Bloody Zombie Guts
Ingredients

  • 1 (21 ounce) can cherry pie filling
  • 2 cans jumbo cinnamon rolls (save icing for later)
  • 3 Tablespoons Challenge butter, melted
  • Red food coloring

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Spoon half of your can of cherry pie filling into the bottom of a 13 x 9-inch pan
  3. Remove cinnamon rolls from can. Unravel each of the cinnamon rolls so they resemble a long rope.
  4. Bend the unraveled dough around each other in the pan so they resemble intestines.
  5. Brush melted butter on top of rolls and bake for 16 minutes or until the rolls start to turn golden brown.
  6. While it’s baking, mix together icing from cinnamon roll packs, the remaining cherry pie filling, and a few drops of red food coloring.
  7. Remove cinnamon rolls from oven and spoon icing mixture on top before serving.