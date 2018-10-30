Cinnamon roll ‘zombie guts’ are truly gore-met
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen!
Bloody Zombie Guts
Ingredients
- 1 (21 ounce) can cherry pie filling
- 2 cans jumbo cinnamon rolls (save icing for later)
- 3 Tablespoons Challenge butter, melted
- Red food coloring
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Spoon half of your can of cherry pie filling into the bottom of a 13 x 9-inch pan
- Remove cinnamon rolls from can. Unravel each of the cinnamon rolls so they resemble a long rope.
- Bend the unraveled dough around each other in the pan so they resemble intestines.
- Brush melted butter on top of rolls and bake for 16 minutes or until the rolls start to turn golden brown.
- While it’s baking, mix together icing from cinnamon roll packs, the remaining cherry pie filling, and a few drops of red food coloring.
- Remove cinnamon rolls from oven and spoon icing mixture on top before serving.