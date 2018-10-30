Free IndyGo service announced to encourage Hoosiers to vote on Election Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Election Day is right around the corner. If you’re waiting until November 6 to cast your ballot, several ride-sharing companies are making it easier for you to make your voice heard.

IndyGo announced Monday night that they will be giving people free rides to the polls on Election Day.

The Julia M. Carson Transit Center is always a busy spot and on November 6th, IndyGo is hoping for even bigger crowds.

Bus riders are already buzzing about this first ever opportunity. “The hope is that people take advantage of it. We’re trying to drive people to the polls,” said Marion City-Council Vice President, Zach Adamson.

There are a lot of reasons why people don’t vote, including transportation. But IndyGo wants to change that.

IndyGo bus rider, Tyanna Thompson said, “We’re really deciding on what’s going on in our neighborhoods, every day.” Thompson plans to vote. Thompson wants people to realize they are making a difference, locally. “Everything from our school systems, to our food stamps, to our minimum wage, to the people we sit before such as judges,” said Thompson.

New numbers from the Marion County election board show that more than 21,000 people have already cast their ballot. Ahead of where we were 2 years ago and that was a Presidential election year. “Indianapolis is already headed for breaking records for midterm elections. And we just really want this to add to that number,” said Adamson.

So, if you’re looking for a ride, all you have to do, is get on the bus. “We have a huge effect on what happens with us and around us,” said Thompson.

Providing an important ride to the polls for a high-stakes midterm election.

“The more people that participate in our democracy, the better your results are going to be. And that’s across the political spectrum. So, we hope everybody will take advantage of this if they need a ride to the polls,” said Adamson.

To find your path to the polls on Election Day, click here for the IndyGo Route Map.

IndyGo isn’t the only free ride you can use to get to the polls. Uber, Lyft and even Lime scooters are offering free rides.

Here’s the information Fox59 received from those companies:

Lime: With the code LIME2VOTE18 which will be live on Nov. 6, riders will have access to any of Lime’s full fleet of shared bikes, e-bikes, and e-scooters for a free ride to and from their polling location, up to 30-minutes.

for a free ride to and from their polling location, up to 30-minutes. Uber: Uber is offering voters one free ride on Election Day. You can find all the details on our blog here.

Lyft: Lyft is offering both free and discounted rides to the polls on Nov. 6. Please see our blog post for more information on free rides offered in partnership with nonpartison, nonprofit partners, as well as BuzzFeed where you'll find our discounted rides available to everyone.

Again, Election Day is coming up on November 6th.