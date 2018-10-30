Kim Galeaz shares her pasta and sauce match-ups

Are you using the wrong sauce on your pasta? There’s a reason why some pasta shapes are better than others for specific sauces, like alfredo, pesto, marinara, bolognese and even mac ‘n cheese sauce.

Dietitian Kim Galeaz puts Angela/Ray to the test, with five different pasta shapes and five different sauces…..most of them easy and healthy for your fast, weeknight meals by the way!

Kim’s Rich and Hearty Bolognese Sauce

2 tablespoons Kroger or Private Selection Extra Virgin Olive Oil, divided

1 pound ground pork

1 1/2 pounds ground beef (80/20 or 85/15 preferably)

2 ¼ cups finely chopped onion

1 ½ cups finely diced carrot

¾ cup finely diced celery

4 large garlic cloves, finely minced

½ of a 6 ounce can Kroger tomato paste (about 1/3 cup)

1 cup favorite dry red wine (Kim likes Cabernet)

1 cup Kroger whole milk

2 cans (28 oz. each) Kroger Private Selection San Marzano Style Plum Tomatoes

¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper

2 bags (8.8 oz. each) Pappardelle, cooked according to package directions al dente

Grated Parmesan or Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, for topping when enjoying

In a large skillet or sauté pan over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoons olive oil. Add ground pork and ground beef. Cook, stirring frequently, both meats are browned and done, about 10 to 12 minutes. Remove cooked meats to a paper-towel line bowl or plate. Reduce heat to medium and add last tablespoon of olive oil. Add onions, carrots and celery, and cook, stirring frequently, until slightly soft and translucent, about 7 to 9 minutes. Add minced garlic and cook, stirring constantly, for about a minute. Stir in tomato pasta and cook another minute. Add red wine and simmer until wine is almost evaporated, about 4 to 6 minutes. Stir in the cooked meat mixture, milk, salt and pepper.

Partially cover pan (tilt lid slightly), reduce the heat to medium-low simmer, and cook until sauce thickens, about 1 ¼ hours to 2 hours. Stir occasionally. Season with additional salt and pepper if desired. Serve with cooked pappardelle and grate fresh cheese over top.

Refrigerate leftover Bolognese sauce in a tightly covered container for 3 to 4 days. Can also be frozen.

Makes about 14 cups sauce (10 servings of slightly under 1 ½ cups each)

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD