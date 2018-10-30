× Kokomo boy fighting cancer requesting police patches from departments around the country

KOKOMO, Ind. – A Kokomo boy currently battling a rare form of cancer hopes to collect hundreds of police patches.

Jeremiah Derks, 12, was diagnosed with cancer in July. He is currently going through chemotherapy and just had surgery this month. He has become a very big fan of law enforcement during this challenging time.

First, Howard County sheriff’s deputies visited him and even made him an honorary deputy. Then, a Kokomo police officer stopped by Jeremiah’s home and delivered a police patch.

“They’re friendly and they’re just pretty much heroes to everybody,” Jeremiah said.

The special gift sprouted an even bigger idea to start building a collection of the patches and perhaps make a quilt.

His parents posted about Jeremiah’s desire to receive patches. Soon, envelopes with patches from as far as Germany started pouring in.

“I feel like those cops are here with me,” Jeremiah said.

“It’s truly amazing how everyone’s come together to support him,” said Alisha Derks, Jeremiah’s mom. “We can’t be more thankful because we honestly needed the help with him to keep him upbeat and positive.”

Now, Jeremiah says he would like to be a police officer one day.

Anyone wishing to send Jeremiah a police patch or card can mail the items to 229 Luke Court Kokomo, Indiana 46901.