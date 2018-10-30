× Markleville man arrested after allegedly threatening wife, children with firearm

MARKLEVILLE, Ind. – A Markleville man was arrested Monday night after allegedly threatening his wife and children with a firearm.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger says the wife of Brant Davis claims he pointed a handgun at her after a verbal altercation. Possession of a gun is a felony violation due to his long criminal history. Past charges include kidnapping, aggravated battery and unlawful possession of firearms.

Sheriff’s deputies and the SWAT team responded to the family’s home in the 6000 block of South New Columbus Rd. when they were made aware of the alleged threats.

After several attempts to contact Davis by phone, officers say he was advised that law enforcement was present with warrants for his arrest and refused to surrender. Negotiators talked with him for about four hours before he surrendered without further incident.

A 72 hour hold was placed on Davis to give investigators time to consider charges.

Tuesday afternoon, online records show Davis was booked into the Madison County Jail on several preliminary charges, including intimidation, pointing a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, invasion of privacy and possession of marijuana.