Rain to fall on Halloween for the first time in 3 years; Wet pattern emerges through Election Day

WARMEST IN WEEKS

It is the warmest afternoon in nearly three weeks as southwest winds continue to blow. Some locations are at 70-degrees and warmest since October 10 72-degrees here in Indianapolis. Enjoy the evening - the clouds are on the increase and the rain threat is holding off for several more hours.

We will enjoy a much warmer night and one of the warmest as well in three weeks as temps remain steady in the upper 50s. An approaching cold front will arrive Wednesday bringing rain with it. For the first time in three years rain will fall on Halloween.