Rain to fall on Halloween for the first time in three years; Wet pattern emerges through Election day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video WARMEST IN WEEKS It is the warmest afternoon in nearly three weeks as southwest winds continue to blow. Some locations are at 70-degrees and warmest since October 10th 72° here in Indianapolis. Enjoy the evening - the clouds are on the increase and the rain threat is holding off for several more hours.

We will enjoy a much warmer night and one of the warmest as well in three weeks as temps remain steady in the upper 50s. An approaching cold front will arrive Wednesday bringing rain with it. For the first time in three years rain will fall on Halloween.

RAIN ARRIVES FOR HALLOWEEN The rainfall will reach its peak early Wednesday as the wind shifting cold front passes before noon. Showers early will scattered and ease by late afternoon for the trick-or- treaters but prepare for a cool down. Temperatures will fall slowly on winds that turn north throughout the afternoon. Note the uptick in rainfall coverage again starting late Wednesday night into early Thursday. A new storm system will ride along the front and developer more rain, wind and colder temperatures for Thursday and Friday. Rainfall totals by late Thursday and early Friday could exceed 2" in some locations. This is the first in a possible series of storms.

STORMY PATTERN A active pattern is developing for the next seven days. A wind driven storm system will ride into the state along Wednesday's cold front. Temperatures Thursday and Friday will fail to reach the 50-degree mark along with a wind driven rain. Rainfall totals could be quite high before the rain tapers off Friday evening.