Warmest of the week; rain still on track for Halloween!

Clouds on the increase today but sunshine will be enjoyed, as temperatures warm quickly through the day! It will be the warmest of the week on breezy southwest winds. No rain threat through the day or evening, so get that yard work done and enjoy the warmth.

Clouds thicken in the evening and rain will not arrive until well after midnight. Wednesday (Halloween) will start out wet, as a cold front sweeps across the state. The frontal passage between 7:00am-10:00am will push our temperatures down in the 50's with little to no recovery through the day! It appears most of the rain will be south and east of Indianapolis for trick-or-treat hours but clouds and cool, damp weather will remain...here is the breakdown:

Additional rain will be with us on Thursday and Friday with some flooding possible for the southern half of the state!