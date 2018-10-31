× 60-year-old Hamilton County man reported missing

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind.– Officials are searching for a missing man in Hamilton County.

David Huffaker, 60, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. in the Home Place area near 106th Street and Penn Drive, in the southern part of the county.

He’s described as 5′ tall, 120 pounds with balding hair. He was last seen wearing jeans and a shirt, but officials weren’t sure about the type or color of the shirt.

Huffaker is a client of Project Life Saver, who often assists in locating people who are prone to wandering, or who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease, Down syndrome, Autism, dementia, etc.

Anyone with information about Huffaker’s whereabouts is asked to call Hamilton County Public Safety Communications at 317-773-1282.