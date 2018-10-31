Braun and Donnelly continue campaigns as tight Senate race continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Following Tuesday night’s debate, both Senator Joe Donnelly (D) and Mike Braun (R) continued their campaigns Wednesday. Polls show them locked in a tight race that’s still within the margin of error.

Healthcare was a big topic Tuesday night, which continued into Wednesday.

Braun and Donnelly both showed up at events focused on medical care as they move into the final stretch of this campaign, highlighting topics they hope will get voters to the polls.

Despite the on-stage debate having ended, the political sniping continued on Wednesday.

“I don’t think the Senator wanted to be on stage to defend his record,” said Braun.

“Mike Braun lied last night on stage,” said Donnelly, “he lied about healthcare.”

At events Wednesday, both candidates hit different aspects of the healthcare debate. Braun, speaking with doctors and medical experts about the costs of healthcare and insurance; while Donnelly spent time with veterans, talking about mental health care for servicemembers.

Each knows the next six days could make or break their success.

“I’ve been doing this for 14 months, 14 to 18-hour days, literally six days a week,” said Braun, “so if you don’t have it right by now it’s probably not going to work.”

“[I’m] just working nonstop to meet with voters to talk to them,” said Donnelly, “to have a chance to shake their hands to work hard to earn their vote.”

A recent CBS News poll has Braun leading Donnelly by three points; but that’s still within the margin of error. There’s also the Lucy Brenton factor to consider. The libertarian candidate is polling at 3%, potentially enough to pull needed votes away from Donnelly or Braun. It is something neither seems concerned about.

“I think when people get into the box, I think they’re going to see I’m a limited government guy too that’s got real world solutions, and then they’re going to vote for me,” said Braun.

“Miss Brenton has a right to run and my job is to work hard for the voters that are out there,” said Donnelly.

Donnelly was also joined by former Republican senator and defense secretary Chuck Hagel Wednesday.

Both candidates have events planned through election day. Donnelly will appear with former president Barack Obama, while Braun will campaign with President Donald Trump.