× Country star, ‘The Voice’ host Blake Shelton to perform in Indianapolis as part of 2019 tour

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Country music singer and star of The Voice Blake Shelton is coming to Indianapolis as part of his upcoming tour.

Shelton will perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Thursday, Feb. 21, for his “Friends & Heroes 2019” tour, which kicks off on Feb. 14 in Oklahoma City.

Lauren Alaina, who competed in season 10 of American Idol, will join Shelton for the tour. Fans can also expect appearances from country icons like the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. for the general public. Blake Shelton Fan Club members/American Express card members can get tickets before the general public beginning Friday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Nov. 8 at 10 p.m.

Shelton is a five-time Country Music Association Male Vocalist of the Year and the CMA’s 2012 Entertainer of the Year. His most recent album, Texoma Shore, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. He’s a member of the Grand Ole Opry and is a six-time champion coach on The Voice, which he’s hosted since 2011.

Learn more about the tour at Blake Shelton’s website.