Fierce Gathering; a day of inspiration, connection and self development

You are invited to join hundreds of women downtown Indy this weekend for a day of inspiration, connection and self development. It's the Third Annual Fierce Gathering at the Alexander Hotel. Katara McCarty is the Founder of the Fierce Movement and is here live this morning to answer questions about the event and to share her personal story of overcoming major adversity.

Katara is also the author of 'Pretty Girl; Teaching Girls What Pretty Really Is'. She wrote the book to teach girls that pretty isn't just about what you look like on the outside. Pretty is also about what you look like on the inside. Created to help girls understand how PRETTY they really are, this book teaches girls to celebrate their uniqueness, to love the skin they are in, and to honor and accept others even though they may be different.

The event is coming up on November 3rd from 8am-5pm at the Alexander Hotel. Breakfast, lunch and snacks are provided.

If you would like to learn more about the Fierce Gathering Event or to buy tickets, Click Here.