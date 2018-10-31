× Former President Barack Obama to rally for Sen. Joe Donnelly in Gary this weekend

GARY, Ind. – Former President Barack Obama will pay a visit to Indiana this weekend to rally support for early voting and Indiana Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly.

Obama will appear Sunday, Nov. 4, at the Genesis Convention Center. He’ll encourage Hoosiers to vote early and recruit supporters for Election Day volunteer shifts for the Indiana Democratic Coordinated Campaign.

Doors for the event open at 12 p.m. CT/1 p.m. ET. Attendees must have a ticket in order to go to the event. The tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis at several locations around the Region. Hoosiers unable to obtain a ticket in person can request one at this website.

Here are the pickup locations: