INDIANAPOLIS -- What treats are you handing out this year for Halloween?

A recent poll found the best candy to share is Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers and Twix.. And the worst candy to hand out is Circus Peanuts, Candy Corn and Wax Coke Bottles.

We asked Living Well's Kim Galeaz to share how many calories we need to burn if we crash our kids' candy bags.